The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $179.29, but opened at $188.93. The Walt Disney shares last traded at $185.84, with a volume of 377,667 shares traded.

The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.