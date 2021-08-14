The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

WEN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

