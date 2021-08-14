Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.