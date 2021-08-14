TheStreet Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to B

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PC Connection stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

