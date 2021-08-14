THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Zillah Byng- Thorne Sells 237,780 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.78. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

