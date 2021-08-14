Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.25. The company had a trading volume of 732,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.