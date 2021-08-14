Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $914,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 136,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.