Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

