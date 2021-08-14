Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 283 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,843. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

