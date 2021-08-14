Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 224,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,058. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.