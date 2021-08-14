Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Tivity Health worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,223,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

