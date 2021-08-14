Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Up 1,625.0% in July

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLUBQ stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.