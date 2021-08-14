Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 1,393 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.