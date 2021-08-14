Tranchess Market Capitalization Achieves $10.51 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.86 or 0.99852990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

