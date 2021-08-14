TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $605.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

