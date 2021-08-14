TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

