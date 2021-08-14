TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $38.72. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

