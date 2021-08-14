Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Earnings Results

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 2,460,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,147. The stock has a market cap of $461.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.57.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.