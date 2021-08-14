TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 318,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,960. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

