Trilogy International Partners’ (TRL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TRL stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

