Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.