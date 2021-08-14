Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 523,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

