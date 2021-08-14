TROY (TROY) Market Capitalization Tops $87.24 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $87.24 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TROY has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.99 or 1.00085009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00870215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

