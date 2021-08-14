Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Energizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

