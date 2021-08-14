Truist Securiti Comments on Bally’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

