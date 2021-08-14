Truist Securiti Weighs in on Royalty Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

