Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKHVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

