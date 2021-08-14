Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKHVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.