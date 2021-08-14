Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.51 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

