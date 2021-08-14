Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 2,427 Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.31% of Crucible Acquisition worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:CRU opened at $9.72 on Friday. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.