Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $23.70 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.