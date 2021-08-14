Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 11,908 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cerner by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.