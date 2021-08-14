Tuttle Tactical Management Has $579,000 Stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

