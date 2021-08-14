Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

