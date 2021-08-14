Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $621,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Plains GP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains GP by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

