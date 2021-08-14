Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $903,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

