Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

