u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in July

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Friday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

