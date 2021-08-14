UBS Group Boosts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$81.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Shares of NTR opened at C$79.63 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$47.72 and a twelve month high of C$80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.75%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

