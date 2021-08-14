UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,079 ($14.10), with a volume of 3,141,705 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut UDG Healthcare to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,066.30. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

