Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Unification has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $72,970.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

