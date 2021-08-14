United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UIHC stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

