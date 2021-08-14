United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

