UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006351 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $2.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00385587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

