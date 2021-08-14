Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Upstart stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $205.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

