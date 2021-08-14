Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.10.
Upstart stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $205.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
