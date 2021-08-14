Uptrennd Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 310% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $143,465.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

