Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.