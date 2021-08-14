US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in US Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 664,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

