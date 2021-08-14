Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $81.42 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35.

