Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

