Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

